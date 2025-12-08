Missoula Animal Services welcomes community in to celebrate new facility

MISSOULA — Missoula Animal Services did not let the dogs out, but it did let the public into their newly remodeled building on Sunday.

Staff hosted an open house to celebrate the renovation, saying the remodel has made a huge impact on those who step foot, or paw, into the shelter.

“We're excited to have our doors open and have more space for the animals and the people and we just wanted to be able to share it with everyone in our community that made this possible,” said Missoula Animal Services manager Holli Hargrove. “It’s really exciting to see so many people come out and be as excited about the building as we are.”

Sunday’s open house and adoption event comes after a year of construction. Hargrove said it was a great way for people to learn more about all the work that goes on at the shelter, often behind the scenes.

“A lot of times people say 'Oh,I can never go to the shelter, it's so sad,' but I'm hoping people want to come out, you know, see the building, see that the animals, volunteer with the animals, foster the animals,” she said. “See that a lot of these animals, they may be in kennels and cages, but they're on soft bedding and blankets and they're in a warm environment and they've got toys and food and bedding.”

The remodeled building has a lot more room for the animals and people coming in and out of the shelter. There are three rooms for cats, instead of the one the shelter had perviously. The dogs have all-hours access to their own indoor and outdoor space. There is even a new room for the small animals, like birds and hamsters and anything else that comes to the shelter.

“Our intake room is probably my favorite room. We had never had a proper room when animals come in,” Hargrove said. “Having the space and the area to do the job properly makes things so much easier.”

The new building is helping Missoula Animal Services, and the pets in their care, put their best paws forward. Shelter staff now, literally, has a lot more room to work.

Jess Hoyt, a shelter attendant, said the animals are a lot less stressed too. After five years at the shelter, Hoyt’s job is now a little bit easier.

“From the intake process all the way into getting them into their respective places, the process has been a lot safer, it’s been a lot faster and the animals are a lot more comfortable,” Hoyt said. “Being able to keep the animals safe, but also being able to keep staff safe. That's been a huge, huge thing. Game-changer for all of us.”

The staff was hopeful that Sunday’s turnout would lead to a new look at the shelter and some adoptions

”Come out and get to know them and meet them. It’s not a horrible place to be,” Hargrove said. “Adopt a new family member.”