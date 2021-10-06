Missoula announces plans for Emergency Winter Shelter

MISSOULA — Missoula officials are planning to operate an Emergency Winter Shelter out of the Johnson Street Community Center at 1919 North Avenue West.

This is the second year in a row the winter shelter will operate from the location.

The Missoula City Council approved a motion to authorize Mayor John Engen to sign an agreement with the Poverello Center on Wednesday morning.

Those in support of the shelter say the priority is to keep homeless Missoulians alive during the cold winter months. However, opponents referenced extensive issues neighbors experienced last year, including sanitary and security complaints.

According to Wednesday's presentation, new measures are being taken in an attempt to improve on last year's conditions, including fencing and increased security patrols.

This story will be updated.