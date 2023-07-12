Missoula annual chip seal program starting up

MISSOULA - City of Missoula crews will be hitting the streets to perform chip seal work beginning on July 17, 2023.

The work — which is being done as part of the city’s annual Street Maintenance Chip Seal Program — will run until approximately Aug. 7.

Missoula annually seals the surface of about 100 blocks of its streets using the chip seal method to protect the asphalt service from the elements.

Drivers can expect slight traffic delays throughout the project areas.

Click here to view a complete list of streets that are on this year's schedule.

The City began the annual program in 1987.