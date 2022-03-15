Missoula bakery marks Pi Day with lots of pies

MISSOULA — Monday, March 14 marked Pi Day which is a day that honors the first three numbers of the insanely long mathematical number known as Pi.

Missoula’s local Bernice’s Bakery celebrated 3.14 day by selling a variety of different pies.

They baked upwards of 80 pies for the mathematical holiday which historically has been a day that's for kids in classrooms, but has transitioned into a national holiday.

Selling pies whole or by the slice, Bernice's started baking pies last Friday to meet the demand for all those Pi Day celebrations. Although the grand total of slices sold wasn't in quite yet, the bakery was a popular spot.

"It used to be more of a kid's holiday because schools used to promote pie day and really go over just the pie number, that huge log number that I don't know anymore,” said: Bernice’s Bakery cake manager Shelbie White.

“And they used to eat pie and so now it just became a tradition where we make probably about 60 to 80 different types of pies for the day to sell by the slice."