Missoula BLM to conduct prescribed burning along Blackfoot River

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Missoula Field Office is planning to perform prescribed burning along the Blackfoot River corridor between Johnsrud Park and Riverbend Campground, north of Potomac and west of Montana Highway 200 near Greenough.

Smoke may be visible periodically starting in late March and lasting through early May. When weather and fuel conditions are favorable, multiple units ranging from 20 to 570 acres are planned for prescribed burning. Each of these units will produce smoke for several days and may take several days to complete once started.

"These treatments are restoring the historic vegetative conditions characterized by large-diameter ponderosa pine and western larch with intermittent openings of forbs, shrubs, and bunch grasses," according to a news release.

Contact (406) 329-3914 for additional information.