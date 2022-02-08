Missoula Building Department changing hours of operation

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula Building Department is changing its hours of operation, in hopes of becoming more efficient for contractors, permit holders and homeowners.

Beginning on March 7, building inspection hours will be extended from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. There will be no inspections on Friday, unless the city office is closed earlier in the week because of a holiday, such as Memorial Day.

City officials believe the new schedule will increase scheduling flexibility, reduce project delays, allow for uninterrupted time for plan review, and offer homeowners greater flexibility in inspection scheduling, according to a news release.

Projects requesting morning or afternoon inspections must be ready for inspection by 7 a.m. or 12 p.m., respectively. The inspection scheduling deadline has been moved from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. All inspections scheduled after 5 a.m. will be available for scheduling the following day or later.

Additionally, City of Missoula building plans examiners will be available to the public between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

City officials say the expected benefits from the change in hours are: