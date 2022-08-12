Missoula business preparing for return of UM students

MISSOULA - Believe it or not, it's almost time for students to return to the University of Montana for the upcoming fall semester.

The campus soon will be buzzing again and that will impact businesses in the University District.

"Most everyone is so incredibly nice and just happy to be here, just like we're happy to be here,” said Tandem Bakery Café founder and owner Beth Gherlein.

Katie Miller/MTN News Tandem Bakery Café founder and owner Beth Gherlein.

Gherlein says she's still getting the lay of the land after moving into the business’s first permanent location on Helen Avenue earlier this year.

"A lot of people tell us they have so many great memories in this building. I feel really lucky to be a part of that,” she told MTN News.

Since it's so close to the University of Montana, Gherlein is anticipating a late summer rush when students arrive for fall classes.

Katie Miller/MTN News Tandem Bakery Café on Helena Avenue in Missoula.

"The way our business ebbs and flows along with the university calendar is something we're still learning," Gherlein noted.

"I have the academic calendar printed out downstairs, and I'm trying to figure out how to track how business will go," she added.

Employee Madi Morgan says that after opening during the most recent spring semester, she saw a lot of foot traffic from campus.

Katie Miller/MTN News Tandem Bakery Café will extend its hours beginning on August 22, 2022 as students return to UM.

"There was a huge influx of students coming in, just in between classes, whenever they have little breaks. I also saw a lot of professors coming in,” Morgan said.

Tandem Bakery Café will extend its hours beginning on August 22 and Gherlein says they're looking forward to bringing more students in.

"We would love to have students and faculty. It's so walkable from the university, so we would love to have people come over here and study, or to grab food in between classes. For this to be a university spot," Gherlein concluded.