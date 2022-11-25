Missoula businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

MISSOULA - Big box stores get their glory on the Friday following Thanksgiving.

So Small Business Saturday was started as a way to shed light on the importance of supporting local businesses, and in Missoula, that means supporting friends, family, and our neighbors.

Small Business Saturday is so important to the Missoula community that Noteworthy Paper & Press — a small business in Missoula that handles all things paper goods and gifts — was tasked with a huge job for the past three years — making the festive flyers that promote the event.

“We produced the posters to be distributed throughout downtown Missoula and throughout the community, with the hopes it reminds people to shop local and put their money where their heart is,” said Noteworthy Paper & Press co-owner Amy Dolan.

Dolan says the Missoula community shows up every year on Small Business Saturday and it's one of their best sales days of the year. But it goes deeper than just supporting the shop.

"We work really hard to keep money local, we support and have partnerships with a lot of nonprofits throughout the community," Dolan told MTN News. "And so it really is a good reminder that not only are you supporting the small business but you're also supporting the community.”

Shopping small is how Missoula shows its love.

"Every dollar spent is casting a ballot for the kind of community that we want to live in,” said Dolan.

For a full list of participating businesses and their deals, you can click here.