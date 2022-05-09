Missoula celebrates Mother's Day with fun run

MISSOULA — In honor of some of you mom’s out there, runners filled Caras Park to participate in the first Mama Bear 5k fun run. The event was put on by The Runner's Edge and the race drew quite the crowd to celebrate moms.

The sound of cheering could be heard from a mile away as over 200 runners laced up to go the distance with the moms in their lives who do so much.

The first Mama Bear race brought out families of all ages—some cheering on their moms, some leading the way in a run, and some enjoying the ride.

Vicky Mix, Mama Bear 5k race director, is running with her mom and daughter. She says that running in this race is all she could have asked for.

“Things that I love is being outside, being active with my daughter and my mom," said Mix. "I couldn't think of a better way to spend the day.”

Some of the proceeds from The Mama Bear 5k went to Mountain Home Montana, a local non-profit aiding young mothers.