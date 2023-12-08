Missoula ceremony remembers Pearl Harbor attack

MISSOULA — A special ceremony was held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, to honor the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Japanese fighter planes descended upon Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

The surprise attack killed over 2,000 people, wounded another 1,000 and destroyed ships and planes.



People gathered in Rose Park 82 years after the attack to help retire hundreds of American, Montana, and POW-MIA flags.

Members of the American Legion Post number 27 conducted the ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen.

America immediately entered World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A total of 57,000 Montanans served in the war, roughly 10% of the state's total population at the time.

In the end, 1,500 would not return home from World War II.