Missoula ceremony to honor law enforcement killed in the line of duty

Posted at 9:03 AM, May 12, 2022
MISSOULA - Missoula law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be honored on Thursday evening.

The Missoula Law Enforcement 22nd Annual Memorial Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Rose Garden.

The ceremony’s guest speaker will be Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Knudson also spoke Wednesday in Helena for an event to remember Montana law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Both of the events are taking place during National Police Week which continues until May 17.

The public is invited to attend Thursday evening's event.

