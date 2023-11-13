Missoula Chess Club hosts 42nd annual tournament

MISSOULA — Chess players from all over the Northwest gathered at the Missoula Holiday Inn over the weekend to take part in a chess tournament open to all ages and skill levels.

A total of 78 players came to Missoula to compete for trophies and a variety of prizes at the Turkey Open.

The players ranged from experts down to the scholastic level where kids competed against each other.

“It was really surprising because I’ve never won anything too substantial in chess. So, it was just really surprising to be able to win that and not be middle of the pack anymore, scholastic champion Chase Rands said.

Although the tournament has been in Missoula for 42 years, members of the Missoula Chess Club think the event can become much bigger than it is.

Eric Wathall from the Missoula Chess Club explained how they are doing that.

“So we’re trying to bring a national level feel to a tournament in Missoula. We brought a Grandmaster in who played 30 players on Friday night — won 29 matches, and lost one against our expert player," explained Eric Wathall with the Missoula Chess Club.

“For the kids who are really into chess, it’s like bringing a major league baseball pitcher in for them to take batting practice, and it’s an experience the kids never get," Wathall said. "He had a great time so we’re already working to bring another one in next year.”

The next Missoula Chess Club tournament will be held at the Missoula Public Library on December 7, 2023.

