Missoula City Council approves Aspire Subdivision for East Missoula

The Missoula City Council voted 6-2 on Monday night to approve the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Missoula City Council voted 6-2 on August 26, 2024, to approve the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula.
MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council voted 6-2 on Monday night to approve the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula.

The project — which will be developed by 406 Engineering in conjunction with DeNova Homes — is slated to bring 252 homes to East Missoula over the next 10 years.

The vote approves the annexation of the property and the rezoning to fit the developer's character overlay. Variances requested by the developer were approved at either a 6-2 or 5-3 vote. The preliminary plat application was approved via a 5-3 vote.

Council members who voted in favor stated that the project matched the Our Missoula Growth Policy and the focus inward mindset of infill development.

Phase one of the project which begins with improvements to Sommers Street is set to be completed by the end of 2025. For further details on the subdivision click here.

