Missoula City Council candidates forums scheduled

MISSOULA — Voters will soon have the chance to hear from the candidates running for Missoula City Council.

Forums Missoula Neighborhoods and the League of Women Voters of Missoula will hold City Council Candidate Forums on the next three Wednesday evenings.

Voters will have the chance to hear candidates respond to pre-submitted questions in online forums held by Zoom.

The candidate forums will follow the non-partisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters, according to a news release.

Questions may be submitted in advance, in writing, via e-mail to contact@missoulaneighborhoods.org, by noon the Monday prior to the event. Questions related to city-wide or ward-specific issues are preferred.

Candidates will be asked as many questions as the time allows, and each candidate will have prepared opening and closing statements. No questions will be taken during the event.

Candidates Forum for Wards 5 & 6: Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ward 5 Neighborhood Councils: Candidates: Stacie Anderson and Robert Campbell

Ward 6 Neighborhood Councils: Candidates: Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor

Click here to join the webinar: Passcode: 462478 Or Telephone: Dial US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 823 1364 2771

Candidates Forum for Wards 3 & 4 Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ward 3 Neighborhood Councils: Candidates: Dori Gilels and Daniel Carlino

Ward 4 Neighborhood Councils: Candidates: Mike Nugent and Alan Ault

Click here to join the webinar: Passcode: 211453 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 829 9738 1396

Candidates Forum for Wards 1 & 2 Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ward 1 Neighborhood Councils: Candidates: Jennifer Savage and Jane VanFossen

Ward 2 Neighborhood Councils: Ward 2 Candidates: Jordan Hess, Rebecca Dawson''

Click here to join the webinar: Passcode: 444117 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 884 4441 8276