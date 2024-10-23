Missoula City Council committee discussing urban camping ordinance

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is holding a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the camping ban in city parks.

The meeting is taking place in the Missoula City Council chambers and speakers are allowed two minutes to comment on the issue.

It’s been several months since the Missoula City Council passed an ordinance that allowed urban camping in city parks with buffer zones.

The issue of urban camping in city parks has drawn controversy with some residents starting a non-profit in an effort to change the existing urban camping ordinance.