Missoula City Council committee seeking public opinion on short-term rental licensing procedures

Missoula City Council members during the Public Safety, Heath, and Operations Meeting on February 14, 2024.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 14, 2024
MISSOULA — The public will soon have a chance to comment on a new ordinance that would separate tourist Airbnbs from short-term rental homes in Missoula.

The Missoula City Council Public Safety, Health, and Operations committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to set a public hearing on a new ordinance for short-term rental homes.

A short-term rental is occupied by its owner for most of the year. However, it is rented out while the homeowner is gone.

Normally, both tourist homes and short-term rentals have to go through the city and then the county health department to get certified to operate.
The ordinance would mean short-term rentals would have a streamlined application process — just going through the city to get licensed. This would allow more flexibility in permitting units.

The Missoula City Council hopes the faster system will encourage people to comply with licensing requirements as the council noted there are over 260 tourist homes not in compliance.

Both the tourist homes and the short-term rentals need to list their licensing number online.

The public comment period opens on February 26 and ends on March 11, 2024.

