Missoula City Council discusses sound ordinance

MISSOULA — Missoula officials are still discussing a potential stricter sound ordinance in our city parks.

Members of the Parks and Conservation Committee voted yes to bring the rules to Missoula City Council during a Wednesday meeting.

Officials say the ordinance would make it easier for police to respond to noise complaints, and give out citations.

If approved, you would need a permit for certain gatherings where noise is amplified in the parks.

Following pushback from the local music community, Missoula rule makers are still weighing potential outcomes.

Julie Merritt said she'd like to include language where a first step would be asking people to turn down their noise, before a citation is made.

"One of the things that started this was complaints to the police department were met with the response that the police department can't enforce park rules," Merritt said.

"This still doesn't speak to what happens when a resident adjacent to one of the neighborhood parks files a complaint."

The ordinance will be heard in Missoula City Council next week.

It has been open to public hearing for more than a month.

