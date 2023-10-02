Missoula City Council to discuss bear-resistant trash bin requirement

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday evening to discuss solid waste regulations requiring bear-resistant trash bins in the city limits.

The Missoula County commissioners adopted a regulation last week that will phase in the requirement of bear-resistant trash bins over the next three years.

The new expanded bear buffer zone extends the boundaries further away from the city limits. Missoula Public Health officials have said the current buffer zone isn't big enough to keep bears out of garbage.

Residents in the bear buffer zone will be required to obtain bear-proof trash bins.

According to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conflict report, around 49% of bear issues are related to garbage, 16% are related to bird feeders and 8% to fruit trees.

"The regulations require the garbage haulers to provide bear-resistant containers inside the bear buffer zone, so it's not so much on the homeowner or the business owner as much as it is on the garbage hauler to provide the container," noted City of Missoula Communications Director Ginny Merriam.

The Missoula City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 140 West Pine Street.