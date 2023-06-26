Missoula City Council to discuss overnight camping on public lands ordinance

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss an ordinance about overnight camping on public lands.

The council voted 9-to-1 earlier this month to adopt an emergency ordinance that closed camping in parks, for example, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday's meeting opens the floor for the public to raise concerns.

This comes weeks after Mayor Jordan Hess made an emergency declaration to reopen the Johnson Street shelter.

And last week, officials cleared the camp outside of the Poverello Center.

The Missoula City Council will hold a second and final reading for the overnight camping ordinance on July 10, 2023.