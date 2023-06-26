Watch Now
Missoula City Council to discuss overnight camping on public lands ordinance

A public hearing is being held to discuss an ordinance about overnight camping on public lands in Missoula.
A recent Missoula City Council ordinance bans overnight camping in city parks.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 16:37:29-04

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss an ordinance about overnight camping on public lands.

The council voted 9-to-1 earlier this month to adopt an emergency ordinance that closed camping in parks, for example, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday's meeting opens the floor for the public to raise concerns.

This comes weeks after Mayor Jordan Hess made an emergency declaration to reopen the Johnson Street shelter.

And last week, officials cleared the camp outside of the Poverello Center.

The Missoula City Council will hold a second and final reading for the overnight camping ordinance on July 10, 2023.

