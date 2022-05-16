Missoula City Council to vote on Mountain Line request

MISSOULA - As Missoula’s population ticks up and up, the city’s infrastructure is trying to keep up. And that includes the growth of Missoula’s longtime transit system Mountain Line.

The bus system began operating in 1977 with just three routes and four buses based in East Missoula. Now, Mountain Line averages 1.5 million rides annually across 70 square miles in the valley – all at no cost.

But Mountain Line is out of space, so they’re applying for a $50 million federal grant in hopes of building a new facility in the Scott Street Area. The upgrade would allow for expanded bus services and an all-electric fleet.

The Missoula City Council is scheduled to vote Monday evening to approve and authorize Mayor John Engen to sign a Letter of Intent to sell approximately 3.7 acres of land to Mountain Line.

The actual sale of the property isn’t ready to happen just yet. The land hasn’t been appraised and a fair market value hasn’t been identified. However, the mayor’s potential authorization of the sale will give Mountain Line a better shot at receiving that federal grant.