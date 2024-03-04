Watch Now
Missoula City Council to vote on proposed Missoula Fire Department levy

Missoula City Council Chambers
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 16:22:01-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will vote on a fire levy on Monday evening that would go before voters in June for expansion of its department and services.

A Missoula City Council committee voted on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, that the resolution go before the full city council.

The levy request is for $7 million annually so that the Missoula Fire Department can add a sixth station and additional firefighters and equipment.

The Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Monday at 140 West Pine Street.

