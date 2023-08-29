Missoula City-County Health Department rebrands to ‘Missoula Public Health’

MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department has a new name — Missoula Public Health.

The change includes a new logo with new colors and a new visual identity to make it more recognizable to the community, a news release states.

The key elements include a new name, new logo, new website, new signage on the building and a new color scheme. MPH also notes the new name is shorter, easier to remember and aligns with other organizations such as the Missoula Public Library.

“We’re excited to bring this new brand to our work because it represents our efforts to be a warmer, more welcoming service provider to our community,” said Missoula Public Health Health Officer and Director Damian ChaseBegay. “We wanted to modernize our logo as we work to improve our online capabilities —we want to be accessible to as many community members as possible, and for many people that means we need to do more business online.”