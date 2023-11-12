Missoula City, County seeking applicants for new justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion advisory board

MISSOULA — Missoula County and the City of Missoula are seeking to elevate the voices of minority groups in local government. City officials believe that diversity is the reality.

Additionally, it’s diversity that is creating new opportunities for people throughout the community.

A multi-year process has set up a Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion board.

Alex Lawson, the City of Missoula's JEDI - justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion - Specialist told MTN, “Both city and county passed a resolution in August of 2021 that elevated the importance of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Now they’re looking to build upon that. There will be a new advisory board that will help give community members a chance to have a voice in, not just policies and services, but to be a voice for all people.

Elisha Buchholz, Missoula County's Equity Coordinator shared, “The JEDI advisory board is a board that will guide and support all things on local government. And we’re talking about things like issues, programs, policies, and services. They’re really there just to ensure there’s equitable representation and perspectives for all Missoula County and City of Missoula residents.”

According to city leaders, the vision for the advisory board is create a space for all to feel represented and to help drive positive change throughout the area. With this new board, Missoula plans to move towards a more equitable future.

“With this board, [we are trying to] elevate all those different perspectives. And as we do that, diversity drives innovation,” Lawson stated.

The board will be made up of 9 seats with two alternates which will be selected by the JEDI task force, city council, and mayor.

While anyone can apply – the primary focus for the board, according to city and county officials, is representation from minority groups, people from rural areas, those with disabilities, and many more groups who may not traditionally feel represented to the fullest in government.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December first. Lawson explained, “We give people an opportunity in the application to tell us what they think their skills and strengths are that they would bring to the team.”

If you’re interested in applying, click here.