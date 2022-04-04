Missoula city crews preparing for expected wind event

MISSOULA - The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Missoula area that remains in effect until Tuesday morning.

Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division and the City Street Maintenance Division have developed an emergency plan to keep streets and sidewalks clear and safe for the public during and after the storm.

City officials note crews will be on-call and in the field as the storm develops.

Residents should call 911 to report tree emergencies such as limbs blocking streets, sidewalks, and alleys or property damage resulting from a city tree failure.

City crews will prioritize high-risk tree failures and emergency removals.

For non-emergency City tree debris removal, complete a Tree Debris Removal Request at www.missoulaparks.org.

“Residents should be aware of their environment and watch for hanging limbs or downed power lines that may be difficult to see lodged in a tree,” noted Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson.

“Never touch anything, including a tree, which is in contact with power lines. Immediately report downed power lines to NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or 911,” Anderson added.

Branches and limbs from trees planted on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

People are being asked to not pile private property debris onto the boulevard.

For more information, call Park Operations at 406-552-6253 or email ParksOperations@ci.missoula.mt.us.