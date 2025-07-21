Missoula Clerk and Treasurer’s Office warns of property tax payment scams

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer’s Office is warning residents of several scams related to property tax payments that are making the rounds.

Residents have reported receiving letters and phone calls that use government terms and alarmist language to trick recipients into thinking they are delinquent on their property taxes and that their property will be seized if they don’t take action by the stated deadline.

The communications also sometimes include publicly available property information to try to further convince recipients of their legitimacy, a news release states.

The letters often list an 800 number for people to call to resolve the issue, and scammers who call residents will try to coerce them into providing payment information over the phone. View a sample scam letter here.

The Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer’s Office notes they do not send letters to property owners related to delinquent tax payments or other property issues.

Any official communication will include the correct address for the office, 200 W. Broadway, and phone number, 406-258-4747.

Additionally, communications from the office do not list an 800 number, and staff typically call only if a taxpayer has previously contacted the office via phone or email.

Residents who receive a letter or phone call about a delinquent tax payment should contact the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer’s Office at 406-258-4847 before making payment or providing any personal information.