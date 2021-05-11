Missoula Community Foundation surpass their $1M goal for Missoula Gives 2021

MISSOULA — The Missoula Community Foundation raised more than $1 million during its annual 26-hour Missoula Gives fundraiser.

The money will sustain Missoula and Bitterroot Valley nonprofits after an unprecedented year.

“We set an ambitious goal for $1 million this year and we are humbled and honored that our community stepped up to meet it,” said Marcy Allen, executive director of Missoula Community Foundation. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

More than 150 nonprofits set individual goals and promoted their mini-campaigns throughout the fundraising event on May 6 and May 7.

The total raised contributed to the most significant day of community giving this year.

“It’s not just the money we raised that makes Missoula Gives so special,” Allen said. “It’s the all-boats-rise collective effort, the camaraderie that comes from working toward a big goal together, and the ultimate impact these funds will have on our community.”

Organizers noted the event would not be possible without the support from sponsors Clearwater Credit Union, Good Food Store, Guild Mortgage, Ink Realty, Stockman Bank, First Interstate Bank, Worden Thane, Republic Services, Parkside Credit Union. Automated Living, and Submittable.

