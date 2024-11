MISSOULA — Kids at Missoula Community School got their Halloween on with a celebration stroll to Sacajawea Park.

Emily Brown/MTN News A chicken walks down Fifth Street during the costume parade.

This is the first time a costume parade has occurred at MCS.

Emily Brown/MTN News A dinosaur enjoys a roll in the leaves

Not only did Buzz Lightyear make an appearance twice, but a stormtrooper, a chicken, and a lot of other frightening and furry friends did too.

Emily Brown/MTN News One of a few Buzz Lightyear costumes at MCS

The preschoolers, their parents, and teachers braved the rain to get outside and have fun.