Missoula Community Theater brings Charlie Brown's lessons of insecurity and friends to a new audience
"You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" opens this weekend in Missoula for a 2 week run before Christmas
Missoula Community Theater brings Charlie Brown's lessons of insecurity and friends to a new audience
Charlie Brown (Draylen Askvig) flies his kite triumphantly. At least for a couple of minutesDennis Bragg photos
"Snoopy" goes into another fantasy atop his dog houseDennis Bragg photos
Woodstock makes a cameo appearanceDennis Bragg photos
In one of the most colorful scenes, all the kids join Linus in a blanket danceDennis Bragg photos
A despondent Charlie on Valentine's DayDennis Bragg photos
"Lucy" (Rachel Shull) gives Charlie some "5 cent" psychiatric help, which only plays to his doubts about himselfDennis Bragg photos
Dennis Bragg photos
"Lucy" tries to prevent "Linus" embarrassment by taking away his iconic blanketDennis Bragg photos