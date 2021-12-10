Missoula Community Theater brings Charlie Brown's lessons of insecurity and friends to a new audience

Share Facebook

Charlie Brown (Draylen Askvig) flies his kite triumphantly. At least for a couple of minutes Dennis Bragg photos

"Snoopy" goes into another fantasy atop his dog house Dennis Bragg photos

Woodstock makes a cameo appearance Dennis Bragg photos

In one of the most colorful scenes, all the kids join Linus in a blanket dance Dennis Bragg photos

A despondent Charlie on Valentine's Day Dennis Bragg photos

"Lucy" (Rachel Shull) gives Charlie some "5 cent" psychiatric help, which only plays to his doubts about himself Dennis Bragg photos

"Lucy" tries to prevent "Linus" embarrassment by taking away his iconic blanket Dennis Bragg photos

