Missoula community welcomes return of Griz football

MISSOULA — Not only is the stadium electric, but the entire city of Missoula is so excited for this first home game. It is the first game in the Griz Stadium since 2019. So the feelings that the community had when I talked to business owners, was pretty electric.

The M Store, a destination stop for all things Griz, opened its doors early today due to a line of people standing outside waiting to get gear for the game.

“The atmosphere is crazy people are loving the fact that good football is back, couldn't be more exciting things are happening at the store lots of good fans getting ready to gear up for today's game,” said Carl Rummel, The M Store owner.

Liquid Planet Grille located right across the street from the University of Montana’s campus was also a very busy place today, serving hundreds of Griz fans. And for the day after the game? They predict to be just as busy.

“Yes, we have a lot the next morning so we participate probably to be just as busy tomorrow, if not more busier than today,” said Britnee bell, Liquid Planet Grille general manager.