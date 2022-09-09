Missoula County approves budget

MISSOULA - Missoula County commissioners have voted to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year, deciding to spend more than $211 million.

That marks about a 20% increase in spending over last year.

Officials said in a news release the spending increase was primarily to continue to keep current services running, as well as recruit and retain county employees.

Much of the spending will not come from taxes, however.

For instance, increased costs at Partnership Health Center are covered by grants and other federal dollars.

That doesn't mean taxpayers won't see increases.

Residents living in Missoula will pay $22.70 more a year for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

County residents are looking at a higher bill of $25.07 per year for every $100,000 in assessed property value.