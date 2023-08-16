Missoula County calls for public comment for 2024 voting location changes

MISSOULA - Every 10 years, House and Senate district lines are redrawn based on population.

That redistricting falls on 2023, affecting some polling locations in Missoula County.

The Missoula County Elections Office is holding public comment for the new polling locations plan before it goes into effect in 2024.

They want to ensure that the different polling locations will still be accessible for voters.

A census is done every decade to determine new district lines for both the 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts in Montana.

Based on the new housing district lines, local election offices must reevaluate the local precincts.

The elections office makes precincts as equal as possible in their voter population.

Each precinct has a population cap of 2,500 voters, but Seaman says they try to keep them around 2,000.

Precincts decide polling locations, and they determine the style of the ballot a resident receives.

Each precinct is named for its polling location and house district.

For example, precinct “Bonner 92” would be within house district 92 with a polling office in Bonner.

Since 2013 — the last time this process was done — the population in Missoula County has grown, which means there are more precincts.

Over the past 10 years, there have been 52 precincts in Missoula County, but now there are 64, according to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman.

Despite the rise in population, Missoula County has decided to decrease the number of polling locations from 27 to 17.

Seaman says this is due to the fact that half as many people are voting in person as they were in 2013, as a lot of voters use the mail-in ballot system.

With fewer people voting in person, the number of locations was unnecessary.

By consolidating locations, the elections office can save tax money and utilize staffing more efficiently.

“We really wanted to maximize that staffing to the number of people who are using that location," Seaman says.

Another reason for the consolidation of voting locations is that many of the previous locations were public schools.

Today, there is more of a safety risk for schools to be open to public voters, and many schools decided not to offer up their space.

“We have really opposing needs,” Seaman says. “So we need open access for everybody to get in and have access towards voting, and some schools have really asked us to look for other locations due to security and safety concerns.”

Even with the reduction in locations, Missoula County has the highest number of polling offices in the state.

The Missoula County Elections Office, along with the Missoula County Commissioners, have determined a preliminary plan for where the new polling locations will be.

While many are staying the same, they encourage voters to visit Missoulacountyvoice.com and use the map to see where they should vote come 2024.

They’ve opened public comment for the changes to ensure the best possible solution.

That public comment closes on Aug. 28, 2023, after which the elections office and county commissioners will determine the final locations of polling offices.

If your polling location or precinct changes for 2024, you will be notified by mail with directions to the new location.

These changes do not affect the upcoming municipal elections in 2023.

