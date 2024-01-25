Missoula County closing Maclay Bridge

MISSOULA — Maclay Bridge west of Missoula will be closing later this week because of structural concerns.

The bridge will be closed for the foreseeable future beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 26.

The decision to close the bridge comes after a Montana Department of Transportation inspection that showed the span can no longer “carry traffic safely or reliably,” a news release states.

Signs indicating the bridge is closed will be posted and barricades and barriers will be set up at each end of the bridge which spans the Bitterroot River in the Big Flat area.

Drivers will need to use Big Flat Road, Mullan Road, Reserve Street, Blue Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 93 for detour routes around the closure.

Missoula County officials further note that Maclay Bridge will also be closed to pedestrians and bicycles.

“Public Works staff will evaluate the feasibility and cost associated with temporarily repairing the bridge, but may ultimately decide to close the bridge permanently,” the release states

Missoula County — along with the MDT and the Federal Highway Administration — are continuing to work on an environmental document for the construction of a proposed South Avenue Bridge.

The new bridge would provide access across the river between South Avenue and River Pines Road.