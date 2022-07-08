Missoula County Commission approves two subdivisions

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Commissioners approved two proposed subdivisions for Missoula County on Thursday.

First on the docket, was the proposed Dairy Subdivision in the Target Range neighborhood.

This development is a 14-lot single-family residential subdivision located south of North Avenue and to the east of Clements Road. It's currently open land in a neighborhood area.

The commissioners said during the meeting that it was sad but necessary to approve the build.

"It's a pretty good size lot. I think this will be a nice subdivision, it will be a desirable place to live. There's a need for housing at all levels," Ron Ewart with Professional Consultin Inc. said.

"And I believe that this particular subdivision will help to maintain or help to elevate property values in the neighborhood," he continued.

The Dairy Subdivision is planned by Tia Tam LLC.

While current zoning allows for up to two homes per acre in the area, as proposed, the project would result in just over one home per acre.

MTN News One of the proposed housing developments approved on July 7, 2022, is planned for an area near Clearwater Junction.

The second proposal heard Thursday was for the Clearwater Meadows Ranch near the Clearwater Junction near Greenough.

This proposal includes 20 lots to be used for residential purposes.

Previous proposals in the area date back to the early 2000s but have been denied multiple times due to their high density and wildlife concerns.

"I also really appreciate the great reduction in density, third time's the charm it looks like. I think I'm okay with it as it is right now," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.

Officials said the approvals involved compromise from planners and community members.

The subdivisions may also offer mid-level housing options, which some people say is lacking in Missoula County.