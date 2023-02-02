Missoula County Commission to discuss housing innovation fund

MISSOULA - Missoula County commissioners will debate a housing innovation fund on Thursday.

The fund is an initial step that will provide a baseline structure for future programs that will address housing affordability in Missoula.

The programs will look to include a wider range of household incomes, up to 200% of the median income in Missoula, focusing on those who are often left out of other federal housing programs. Housing specialist Garrick Harmel says this fund can be very beneficial for future housing assistance plans.

"So, the Housing Innovation Fund is a very flexible and nimble fund, that is set up to essentially create additional housing priorities under it,” Harmel explained. “I think it's important because I think you need a structure or a mechanism to be able to recognize what your priorities are within your community and be able to be nimble and flexible about trying to address them."

The money for this initial fund is already established within the county.