Missoula County Commissioners adopt FY 24 budget

MISSOULA - The Missoula County commissioners voted to adopt the County’s fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The expected revenue from property taxes to fund the budget is $70.6 million which marks a 5.4% increase over last year.

The tax impacts of the adopted budget will differ depending on where a resident lives within the county.

A news release states that for property within Missoula city limits, residents will pay $251 in total County taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or about $21 a month.

People living outside Missoula city limits will pay $314.96 in total county taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or $26.25 a month.

The commissioners received dozens of requests from departments across the county this year, and they declined to fund $1.84 million in new spending, according to a news release.

The budget presentation and other documents are available online at missoulacountyvoice.com.