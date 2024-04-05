Missoula County contract to aid pursuit of green power program

MISSOULA — While the names have changed, efforts to adopt a green power program in partnership with NorthWestern Energy continue to close in on what would be the first program of its kind in Montana.

To aid in the effort, Missoula County this week inked a $20,000 independent contractor agreement with former City Council member Bryan von Lossberg, who will take the lead as talks advance.

“We're laser focused on getting the green power program to the Public Service Commission for their approval in partnership with NorthWestern Energy,” said Caroline Bean, the county's climate action program manager. “We want to make sure our negotiations don't stall out.”

Bean is leaving her job this month and with Missoula County as a leading partner in the effort to establish the green power program, it was looking to ensure it had representation the table.

Von Lossberg, a former rocket engineer, has represented the city's efforts in the past and for years has been involved in the push to establish the program. Not only has he advocated for smarter climate policies, but he's also knowledgeable of the green power program' design and intent — along with the players.

“I've been involved with this going back quite some time. It's a really important part of our climate response,” he said. “The city and county (of Missoula), and Bozeman, have had a long-term partnership around this effort. Discussions are proceeding almost every day of the week.”

The push to create and adopt a green power program was memorialized with NorthWestern Energy in 2020, and the effort has advanced each year since.

In December, the city and county of Missoula jointly adopted a term sheet for the program. As approved, the term sheet will develop a new renewable energy project in the state and create accessible and attractive rates. It also aims to ensure that the program doesn't negatively impact non-participating customers.

As it stands, roughly 60% of the electricity that feeds Missoula is powered by clean energy. But that remains short of the city and county's goals of 100% clean electricity. If approved by the Montana Public Service Commission, the green power program could bring Missoula's level of clean electricity to 70%, and just in the first phase.

Other phases would follow, and it's expected that over time, other partners will come to the table in Montana wanting to participate. The program would be completely voluntary and is designed to ensure it doesn't impact non-participants.

“It's an important thing I care a lot about,” said von Lossberg. “I'm trying to keep the process going.”