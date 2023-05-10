Missoula County delivering sandbags to Seeley Lake

MISSOULA - Rising water levels along with minor flooding have prompted Missoula County to make sand and sandbags available in Seeley Lake.

Missoula County Public Works is making the delivery on Wednesday morning to Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department Station 2 on Montana Highway 83.



Officials note that supplies are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People should use the sand and sandbags to protect primary residences only and should not be used along property lines or river banks.