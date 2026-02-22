Missoula County hosting free lectures, tours for Ag producers, livestock owners

MISSOULA — Farmers and ranchers are being invited to participate in AgTalks, a series of free educational events covering issues relevant to livestock and land stewardship.

Hosted by the Missoula County Department of Ecology & Extension, each event includes presentations from top professionals in their field on topics ranging from pasture management to avian influenza.

"Whether you own three acres or 300, whether you farm, ranch or care for hobby animals, Missoula County is here to support you," said Natalie Sullivan, agriculture and livestock/equine extension agent. "The AgTalk events take place in a variety of formats, including workshops, webinars, farm tours and lectures, to help you learn in accessible and interactive ways. The goal is a community of healthier landscapes, healthier livestock and healthier families."

The series runs from fall through spring each year. The 2026 series includes:



Attendees are encouraged to register online. Resources from previous events are available at missoulaeduplace.org.