ROCK CREEK — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is updating floodplain maps across the country.

Granite County's updates took effect last August. Now, Missoula County is set to see its first floodplain map updates in 50 years.

Before any changes are official, however, community open houses are scheduled this week and next.

WATCH EMILY BROWN'S FULL REPORT HERE:

Missoula County hosting open houses for updates to floodplain maps

"The family has lived here for well over 70 years, so we know a little bit about the land, what the land does," Rock Creek resident Rae Brown told MTN.

"We have a statement saying that this piece of property, especially where the septic system is, is not in the flood plain," Brown added mentioning a document from 1980.

Brown learned last June that her home would now be in the floodplain, according to new mapping.

Now, Brown says she's running into issues trying to build on her property and that it adds an extra cost.

"We've had to go through an awful lot of different events. We had to hire a surveyor, we had to get base elevation," Brown said. "Anybody who has a mortgage, if the commissioners adopt this LIDAR mapping, then you will have to have flood insurance. If you have your house paid off, then the value of your property to sell it goes down."

Matt Heimel, Missoula County's floodplain administrator, says environmental changes over the last five decades have reshaped the landscape.

"The rivers change over time and we need a better understanding of our flood hazards to mitigate and plan around the floodplain," Heimel said.

More residences and areas are susceptible if a hundred-year flood happens, for example.

"Once FEMA finalizes the maps, Missoula County will be required by federal law to adopt the maps if we want to continue participating in the National Flood Insurance Program," Heimel noted.

The County is holding open houses in Missoula, Lolo, Frenchtown, and Clinton.

All meetings run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will not be a formal presentation but county staff will be on hand with maps to answer questions.



Missoula: Monday, March 23 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds (Floriculture Building, 1101 South Avenue W.)

Lolo: Thursday, March 26 at Lolo School (5305 Farm Lane)

Frenchtown: Monday, March 30 at Frenchtown Fire Hall (6875 Marion Street )

Clinton: Tuesday, March 31 at Clinton School (20397 E. Mullan Road)

Brown encourages all who can to attend the meetings.

"It's very important to learn about your community. I want people to be informed about their property and their rights with their property," Brown stated.

Even after these meetings, Heimel says it could be a while before county adoption or official changes take place.

"We would expect FEMA to open their comment and appeal period within six to nine months after we get some revised panels around the Smurfit Stone site," Heimel added.

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