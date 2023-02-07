Missoula County K9 Deputy Loki remembered as loyal officer

MISSOULA - It was a tough day on Tuesday for the Missoula County Sheriff's Office as they had to say farewell to one of its K9 officers.

Deputy Loki was a part German Shepard, part Malinois that became partners with Deputy Ross Jessop in 2016.

We met them both in 2018 and that's when Deputy Jessop told us he had thought about other jobs in the sheriff's department — until he was teamed up with Loki.

Watch Jill Valley's 2018 story featuring Loki below.

KPAX Archive: Missoula Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Loki

Jessop said it was a perfect fit and that together they had the best job in law enforcement.

Loki has either been in training or serving as a law enforcement K9 his whole life.

He arrived for his first day in Missoula County on May 16, 2016.

He was born in Hungary, and he was 8 years old. Loki had a degenerative disease which was the result of his passing.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office told us that he was loved and respected by all.