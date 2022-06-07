Missoula County officials report error in primary ballot

The Missoula County Elections Office is looking into how to fix a problem with some ballots in which the race for a precinct committeeman was missing from the Republican primary ballots in one Missoula precinct.

The error was pointed out to the elections office by a voter.

According to a news release from elections officials, Republican ballots printed for voters in the Lewis and Clark 90 West precinct should have included the race between Nick Taber and Mike Hopkins to decide precinct committeeman for the county Republican Central Committee. There are currently 2,421 active or provisionally registered voters in the precinct.

“Every race in an election matters, and we unfortunately made a mistake by not catching that this one race was missing from these ballots,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in a news release. “We are working with the Montana Secretary of State and our County Attorney’s Office for additional guidance and to see what remedies are available. We'll also work to further refine our proofing process to minimize the chances of this mistake happening again.”

Precinct committee representatives are elected to serve as voting members on their respective central committees in the county. The Elections Office runs the elections for these positions on behalf of the Republican and Democratic central committees in Missoula County, a news release states.