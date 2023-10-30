Missoula County Public Schools, Beach Transportation contract negotiations continue

MISSOULA — Contract negotiations between Missoula County Public Schools and Beach Transportation have been ongoing for the last eight to nine months.

Beach Transportation has provided school bus transportation for MCPS for over eight decades.

They asked for a 12% increase from MCPS this year — an additional $876,000 for the school district.

The current contract between the two parties was signed for five years, and MCPS will again ask for a five-year commitment from Beach, according to Superintendent Micah Hill.

Beach Transportation is a local, family-owned business, and the current owners have been with the company for almost 50 years. MCPS pays them on a per-route basis, and they currently service over 100 school routes.

Hill says he did not expect as large of an increase as Beach requested, but that he understands their reasoning. With inflation on fuel, bus tires and even property liability insurance, Beach is forced to ask for more money in order to remain a for-profit company.

Still, Superintendent Hill says the district had to determine if 12% was a reasonable request based on rising costs.

“They asked us to come to the table and talk about negotiating some new rates, and we're always willing to do that,” he says. “But we want to make sure that when we do that we're accountable to our taxpayers, and so we wanted to be able to see that the ask was in keeping with what the actual costs were that they were experiencing.”

In a statement to MTN News, Beach Transportation general manager,Carlin Cavill said:

“In recent times, the cost of nearly every aspect of the transportation industry has surged, encompassing labor, equipment, insurance, fuel, and various other factors. Staying competitive within the marketplace is a paramount concern, and Beach Transportation is deeply committed to maintaining cost-effective solutions. It is heartening to recognize that MCPS shares this understanding, diligently working toward aligning our rates with those of other Montana school districts.”

Both parties are expecting to reach an agreement, and as of Friday, October 27, MCPS was awaiting Beach Transportation’s decision on a counteroffer.

If they are not able to reach a conclusion, Hill says the district will be forced to put their transportation service up for bid. However, in Western Montana, there are not many bus transportation companies that could realistically cover a school district of Missoula’s size.

“MCPS continues to work with Beach Transportation, we want them to be our transportation provider,” Hill says. “They've been amazing. There are so many good people that work for beach transportation, in their front office driving, they're out the mechanics that people in wash bays. They provide an incredible service to our community. So we're grateful for that.”

During and after negotiations, Hill ensures MCPS families won’t see a difference in the level of transportation service students receive.

The full Beach Transportation statement read: