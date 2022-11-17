Missoula County Public Schools board approves new sex education policy

MISSOULA – A new sex education policy was unanimously passed following a second reading at Tuesday's Missoula County Public Schools Board (MCPS) meeting.

The policy — which was approved by MCPS Trustees — prohibits schools to instruct from an organization or group that provides abortions.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 99 into law in the Spring of 2021.

The measure allows parents to opt out of having their child a part of sexual education classes and requires schools to let parents know of such teachings 48 hours ahead of time.

"So really it's a policy of notice. And that's what I want people to realize it's really not content driven, because we aren't going to change anything that we've been presently teaching because all of those things got adopted by the Board,” explained MCPS Superintendent Russ Lodge.

