Missoula County Public Schools issues bear reminder

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is reminding parents and students to be aware of increased bear activity in the area.

MCPS sent out an email Tuesday afternoon reminding people "to be on high alert for bear activity in our neighborhoods."

State wildlife officials report they are continuing to see a lot of bear activity in and around Missoula.

"This means bears are moving through the same areas where our students are walking and biking to school and to bus stops," the email states.

MCPS says it's "strongly recommended" that adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school.

Updated information about wildlife activity can be found at the missoulabears.org website.

Bears are seeking ready sources of food from fruit trees, bird feeders, and unsecured garbage.

School officials are asking that anyone who sees a bear near a bus stop or a school to report it to MCPS.

The District will share the information with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

FWP has information about how to "be bear aware" on its website.