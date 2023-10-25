Missoula County Public Schools issues delay, closure information reminder

MISSOULA — Following Tuesday night’s winter weather, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is reminding families that school days can be delayed or canceled due to weather.

MCPS works closely with its transportation partners to monitor the condition of local roads and highways throughout the winter.

The District will directly communicate with staff and families via phone, text, and email to provide updates on closures and delays by 6:30 a.m. on school days.

MCPS will also post further information and updates on district social media pages as well as their website at https://www.mcpsmt.org/.