Missoula County Public Schools reports lead testing results

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is reporting unsafe levels of lead in schools across the district.

An email sent to parents last week, obtained by MTN News, said all water stations found to exceed the federal limit of 5 parts per billion have been shut down.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services requires school districts to test for lead at least every three years.

Almost every school tested reported some level of lead found in the water, according to data released in the email.

MCPS said in the email that the water stations that tested above the limit will be closed until they can be replaced or a filter is installed.

The email further said to reach out to your doctor if you have concerns about your child’s safety, saying, "We will continue to keep you informed of important information and new developments as we work to improve our school water systems."

