Missoula County Public Schools thanks voters for support of levies

MISSOULA – Voters in Missoula on Tuesday, May 5, 2023, approved all four levy requests put on the ballot by Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS).

“Missoula voters have shown support for MCPS through the passage of local levies for many years. The passage of both the general fund levies and building reserve levies in this year’s school elections continues that legacy of strong local support. Thank you for your support!” a social media post states.



MCPS had asked voters to approve a general fund levy and a building reserve levy for both its elementary and high school districts.

Unofficial results show the MCPS Elementary Building Reserve Levy passed 56%-to-44%. The levy is for an increase of $700,000 each year for five years for the purpose of roof repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades, grounds maintenance, facility modification and construction. It will add under $13 on a home valued at $200,000.

The MCPS High School Building Reserve Levy — which asked for an increase of $700,000 each year for seven years for the purpose of roof repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades, grounds maintenance, facility modification and construction — narrowly passed 51%-to-49%. The measure will add just over $7 on a home valued at $200,000.

The $261,504 MCPS General Fund Levy request for the elementary schools — which is an increase to the existing voter-approved levy — was approved 59%-to-41%. The general fund levies will go towards utilities, curriculum materials and teacher salaries. Taxes on a home valued at $200,000 home will rise by $5.

The $128,054 MCPS General Fund Levy request for high schools — which will be used for instruction and operation of the high schools — passed 53%-to-47%. This is also an increase to the existing voter-approved levy. Taxes on a home valued at $200,000 will rise by $1.38.