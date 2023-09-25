Missoula County Public Schools to offer free early childhood screening

MISSOULA — Getting your child ready for kindergarten can be difficult, especially in a state like Montana where Pre-K is not publicly funded.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is hosting a free, early childhood screening for kids under five years old. The screening is able to flag any developmental delays or areas for improvement before the child enters kindergarten.

“There's a ton of evidence that early intervention makes a big difference in the development of children,” MCPS special education coordinator for early childhood education Brenda Sweeney says. “So, where there might be a delay early in life if we can get services and support in, the earlier the better, we can start closing those gaps.”

The screening is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson Center on 1700 South Avenue West on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The screening will take about 45 minutes per child, and is a play-based assessment, according to Sweeney. She encourages anyone with young children to attend the screening, even if there are no developmental concerns.

Physical therapists assess fine and motor skills and speech pathologists look at language development. The children are also screened for an understanding of early concepts, including color recognition, problem-solving, and social-emotional development.

If children are flagged for special education needs, the experts will conduct a later, more in-depth assessment, then recommendations will be given to preschool teachers or families on the best path towards support systems.

Children who don’t necessarily need special education resources but still test lower than average, are also given resources for support, whether it’s things parents can do at home, or programs available through school.

“At the end of it, you just get some really great solid information about your child's development and then information about resources that are available– both in the school district and in the community,” Sweeney says.

Reservations can be made by calling (406) 728-2400 ext. 5020. If slots fill up, families will be placed on a waitlist, and MCPS will schedule another screening event later in the year.

Every district in Montana is required to host an early childhood screening, so if families live outside of the MCPS district borders, Sweeney recommends calling the local district for more information.

