Missoula County seeking comment on housing plans

MISSOULA — Missoula County is taking steps to address the housing crunch after a study revealed high costs, low inventory, and an increase in homelessness — as well as a large shortage in housing units.

County officials are considering a new housing action plan they hope will address these issues. The plan has a three-tiered approach -- develop more housing, increase support for low-income families, and work with other related parties – such as city and state governments.

The County Commissioners heard a recommendation for the plan on Tuesday night, which you can read in full online. Housing Specialist Jordan Lyons told MTN News the county really wants to hear from residents.

"These plans are only as good as they reflect values of our community, and they have the buy-in of people in our community,” Lyons said.

“It's just so important for people to contribute their public comment. You can do that at missoula.com/housing. That has my contact info where you can email me a public comment, or you can leave me a voicemail with public comment also."

Public comment may be emailed to Lyons at jlyons@missoulacounty.us or people can leave a voicemail at (406) 258-3444. Public comment on the plan is being accepted until Jan. 13. The Missoula County Commission will mean on Jan. 15 to further discuss details.