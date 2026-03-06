Lolo could see thousands of new homes by 2050, but water and sewer system must grow first

LOLO — Lolo could see dramatic growth over the next two and a half decades, but that growth hinges on whether the community's water and sewer system can keep up.

According to an impact study, done for Missoula County by HDR Engineering Inc., Lolo could see up to 5,400 more dwelling units by 2050.

Missoula County is currently drawing up plans to expand the sewer, with a Rural Special Improvement District being established. The special district essentially outlines an area that will help fund the repairs and upgrades to the water and sewer system.

Those upgrades and repairs consist of upsizing two wells and a key water main, as well as adding redundant backup systems to the wastewater system. Water lines would also be increased in diameter, to account for the increased usage.

Learn more here about the sewer expansion proposal:

Lolo growth hinges on water and sewer expansion

The estimated total cost of the project is $11 million, though this is subject to change. At least $3 million will be covered by impact fees from new users. The County will also apply the $1.75 million in federal appropriations toward the project and apply for state loan programs if the new RSID is created.

The goal is to minimize costs on existing properties already in the sewer and water district.

The County is hoping to seek bids for the project toward the end of 2026 and construction could potentially begin in mid-2027.

Plans for the project are not finalized yet however, and Missoula County is still seeking public feedback on the proposed creation of the special district. Members of the current district, RSID 8901, ultimately have final say on the project through a protest process.

You can comment on missoulacountyvoice.com.